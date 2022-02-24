Newark A46 bypass preferred plan unveiled by National Highways
A multimillion-pound scheme to expand a dual carriageway is moving closer after a preferred route was revealed.
National Highways said more than 1,500 people took part in a consultation on the A46 near Newark, Nottinghamshire, which will also widen the road between the Farndon and Winthorpe junctions.
The modified plan sees the road moved further from the village of Winthorpe.
New traffic lights, a flyover junction and a bigger roundabout will also be added.
National Highways had put forward two proposed routes for consideration, and the organisation said it would hold "engagement events" for locals next month.
Senior project manager Michael Hillier said the new plan "will bring safer and more reliable journeys" for residents and drivers crossing the country.
"Congestion is only going to get worse here, so we want to act now to develop this modified route and help build a better, safer road network," he said.
