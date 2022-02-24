Hundreds of hoax fire calls reported
Hundreds of hoax calls to the fire service were made over the past 14 months, staff have said.
Since the beginning of 2021, the combined Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire control room recorded 339 malicious false alarms.
While some are spotted, many result in crews being sent out, which stretches resources further.
Fire officers warned culprits this might mean they would not be around to protect their friends and family.
The joint control said Derbyshire had to date responded to 83 hoax calls, mostly from someone breaking the glass on fire alarms.
In Nottinghamshire the total was 117, with 45 of these being someone actively phoning in a false alert.
Additionally, the service recorded 139 malicious calls to which they did not send a response.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has already issued an appeal this year over false alarms at high rise accommodation blocks - some of which happened while they fought a large blaze at a recycling centre.
Children 'trapped'
Control room watch manager, James McIntosh, said: "I had a man ringing to say he was trapped in a property, his children were in another room and he couldn't get to them.
"So straight away I have taken the address and we have sent the three closest resources.
"He is saying there is smoke coming up the stairs, he can't see down the corridor."
But shortly after he was told by police the man was a frequent hoax caller.
Mr McIntosh said: "If you get one fire engine - most towns only have one.
"By tying that resource up with a malicious call we are not there then to protect your friends and family."
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager, Mark Straw, said the consequences of false alarms could be severe.
"You could have up to six months imprisonment, unlimited fines and you could also have your mobile phone blocked.
"So if you had a real emergency you need the emergency services for, you might not be able to get hold of them," he said.
