FA Cup: Man sentenced for attacking Nottingham Forest players
A man has pleaded guilty to attacking three Nottingham Forest players during their FA Cup win over Leicester City.
Cameron Toner, 19, assaulted Brennan Johnson, Keinan Davis and Djed Spence during the game on 4 February.
At Nottingham Magistrates' Court, he admitted three counts of common assault and going on to a playing area at a football match.
Toner, from Leicestershire, was sentenced to four months in a young offender institution.
The assaults happened at Nottingham Forest's City Ground on 6 February as the home side celebrated their third goal in the 4-1 win.
The teenager, of Station Street, Whetstone, was also banned from attending football matches for 10 years, fined £100 and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
The court heard Toner had been drinking since 11:00 that day and had consumed four pints as well as a cocktail of vodka and Southern Comfort before heading to the ground.
Passing sentence, district judge Leo Pyle said: "You evaded a steward, jumped the barrier, ran down the side of the penalty area in a determined attack on Forest players.
"In my view, it was cowardly.
"Initially they [the players] were unable to defend themselves and what you solely created was an outrage which could have easily caused disorder.
"More than 29,000 fans behaved themselves, you did not. You turned a moment of euphoria into a disgraceful spectacle."
He said the players were "entitled to feel safe in their place of work".
One player had been left "with a headache" but the other two were uninjured, he added.
