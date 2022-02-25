Mansfield: Charge after man repeatedly stabbed inside car
- Published
A man has been charged after another man was stabbed repeatedly while sitting in his car.
Police said a 38-year-old man suffered wounds to his leg, and was struck in the head and back in Hall Street, Mansfield, on 17 February.
A man, from Clumber Street, Mansfield, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The 35-year-old remains in custody, Nottinghamshire Police said.
He is due to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on 24 March, the force added.
Officers previously arrested six men on suspicion of assault after tracking down a car seen in the vicinity of the attack.
They have all been released on bail pending further inquires.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.