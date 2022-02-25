Darren Brown death: Cell care was inadequate says report
Failings in the care and supervision of a man who died in police custody have been detailed in a report.
Darren Brown, 55, was arrested in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 23 June 2017 and died in the early hours of the next day.
An inquest found he died due to a mix of drugs in his system.
But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said both a healthcare professional and a detention officer had not checked his condition properly.
'Inadequate' checks
Mr Brown was arrested in a park off Sandy Lane, Mansfield on suspicion of a drugs offence shortly after 20:00 BST and was taken to Mansfield Police Station.
He was found unresponsive in his cell after a routine check the following morning and was pronounced dead at 05:13.
The inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court heard he had taken a number of drugs but a 13-minute medical assessment found him fit to be detained.
This was described as a "missed opportunity" and subsequent cell checks on his condition were "inadequate".
However, the coroner said it was impossible to say whether earlier transfer to hospital would have saved his life.
Below standard
The newly released IOPC investigation found the healthcare professional had failed to identify Mr Brown needed medical assistance which could not be provided in the custody suite.
While it found there was a case to answer, the individual was a contractor who no longer works for the police.
A detention officer was deemed to have a case to answer for misconduct as her hourly checks "fell below the expected standard" and for making false entries on the custody record.
She was dealt with via "management action" the IOPC said.
IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: "There were some failings by those responsible for Mr Brown's care while in police custody.
"Some welfare checks weren't carried out adequately and the opportunity to transfer him to hospital for medical treatment was missed.
"We found learning for the force around better inputting of information on custody records and a case to answer for misconduct for two employees."
