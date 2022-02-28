Mansfield man jailed after forcing another out of hostel window
A man who beat up a man before forcing him out of a hostel window has been jailed for two years and four months.
Nottinghamshire Police said James Chandler attacked the man after they got in an argument at a hostel in Mansfield on 29 November last year.
Chandler, 31, previously of Langford Road in Mansfield, continued his attack as the man "lay helplessly in the snow", the force added.
The victim suffered a broken ankle and lost five teeth.
Chandler admitted wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Det Sgt Georgina Gallagher said Chandler was "a danger to society".
"This was a very nasty incident and the consequences could have been even worse for the victim," she said.
