Kimberley: Man jailed for rape and sexual abuse of girl

Published
Police said Shaun Mather caused his victim "considerable distress"

A man who raped and repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl has been jailed for seven years.

Nottinghamshire Police said Shaun Mather had abused the victim "for a number of years" before he was reported to the force in May 2020.

The 23-year-old, of Alma Hill in Kimberley, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and three counts of sexual activity with a child.

He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.

As well as the jail sentence, Mather was put on the sex offenders register and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order when he is released.

Det Con Emily Bucklow said: "The victim in this case suffered considerable distress over a long period of time and I am pleased her abuser has now been brought to justice."

