Nottingham Girls' High: Further strike at private girls' school
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Further strike action by staff at a private girls' school is taking place in a dispute over pensions.
Teachers at Nottingham Girls' High School, a selective school for pupils aged four to 18, said they were being asked to accept cuts to their pensions.
The National Education Union (NEU) said it welcomed moves to find solutions to the dispute but, so far, proposals had been inadequate or incomplete.
The Girls' Day School Trust (GDST) said it cared deeply about its teachers.
'Pressure'
The strike action is due to take place at all 23 of the trust's schools on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Una O'Brien, the NEU's regional secretary, said: "We welcome moves by the GDST to find a solution to the current dispute, but successive proposals have been inadequate or incomplete.
"We do not yet know the full detail of their latest plan, which appears to have unknown strings attached and was delivered too late for proper consideration.
"Finding a quicker resolution is very much in the gift of the employer, whereas the NEU will continue with the overwhelming mandate of its members to keep up the pressure."
The GDST, whose members include Putney High School and Oxford High School, has previously said it had seen a 43% increase in its contributions to the Teachers' Pension Scheme (TPS) since 2019.
Cheryl Giovannoni, CEO of the trust, said: "Sadly, the increase to the TPS employer costs has had a severe impact on our expenditure and has put us in a very difficult position.
"We understand the strength of feeling amongst our teachers over this issue and of course the concerns raised by our parents.
"We care deeply about our teachers and would not have put forward these proposals unless we felt they were absolutely necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the GDST family of schools."
Other independent schools under the trust are:
- Blackheath High School, London
- Brighton Girls, Brighton
- Bromley High School, London
- Croydon High School, London
- Howell's School, Llandaff, Cardiff
- Kensington Prep School, London
- Newcastle High School for Girls, Newcastle
- Northampton High School, Northampton
- Northwood College for Girls, London
- Norwich High School for Girls, Norwich
- Notting Hill & Ealing High School, London
- Portsmouth High School, Portsmouth
- Royal High School Bath, Bath
- Sheffield Girls, Sheffield
- Shrewsbury High School, Shrewsbury
- South Hampstead High School, London
- Streatham & Clapham High School, London
- Sutton High School, London
- Sydenham High School, London
- Wimbledon High School, London