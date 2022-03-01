Woodborough man who sexually abused two teenage boys jailed
A "manipulative predator" who admitted 19 sexual offences against two teenage boys has been jailed for 12 years.
Daniel Harrison, 44, of Roe Hill, Woodborough, was investigated in 2018 after one victim reported what had happened to him in 2009.
Police said detectives were then alerted to claims of offences committed against the other victim, taking place over several years.
The victims "showed enormous courage", Nottinghamshire Police added.
Police said Harrison initially denied sexually abusing the two boys, claiming they were making it up.
However, he later admitted sexual assault on one boy and 18 offences - seven counts of sexual activity with a child and 11 counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity - against the other.
'Dignity and bravery'
He was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Harrison was also put on the sex offenders register for life and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Det Con Christopher Featonby said: "Harrison is a calculating and manipulative sexual predator who groomed and exploited two teenage boys.
"His victims - supported by their families - showed enormous courage by coming forward and giving evidence against him and I would like to thank them both for the dignity and bravery they have shown."
