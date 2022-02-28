Clair Ablewhite: Murder arrest after mother-of-three found dead
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a Nottinghamshire village.
Clair Ablewhite was found after officers were called to a property in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett at 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination found the 47-year-old mother-of-three died from stab wounds.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 48-year-old man detained on Sunday remained in custody.
The force said forensic investigations had been carried out at the property along with house-to-house inquiries and CCTV checks.
Det Insp Mel Crutchley said Ms Ablewhite's family had been left devastated by her loss.
"I understand that in a quiet, close-knit community like this it is shocking for an incident like this to happen and people will be talking but I would urge people not to speculate, respect the family and please trust the judicial process to find the truth in due course," she said.
"I would also ask anyone who has information that may help the investigation to contact Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible."
