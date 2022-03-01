Newark woman jailed for stealing £25k from employer
By Jude Winter
BBC News
- Published
A woman who stole almost £25,000 from her employer has been jailed for 12 months.
Jill Cannon admitted transferring money into her account on nine occasions while working for a bridal wear manufacturer in Newark.
After her arrest, the 64-year-old told police she did not need the money and had already paid it back.
Nottinghamshire Police said when asked why she did it, Cannon said: "I don't know... I've been stupid."
Cannon, of Winthorpe Road, Newark, worked at Mori Lee (UK) Ltd and Royal Joyce International Ltd, which are both separate bridal wear companies in the town, when her offending was discovered in 2020.
The force said she paid a total of £24,787.56 into her account between January 2019 and January 2020 by changing the company account details to her own.
'Significant loss'
Police said an investigation began after a supplier contacted her employer about an outstanding invoice that had been dealt with by Cannon.
Further queries were raised by two other suppliers, and Cannon was arrested after payments were traced to her.
She pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position in April last year and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
Sgt Robert Harrison said: "For reasons that even she cannot explain, she decided to abuse her position of trust and alter invoices so that thousands of pounds owed to the company instead ended up in her personal bank account.
"This resulted in a significant loss to the company. Although she paid the money back, the seriousness of her offending should not be underestimated."
