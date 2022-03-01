Colston Bassett: Man held in murder probe released under investigation
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a village has been released under investigation.
Mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite was discovered after officers were called to a property in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett. Nottinghamshire, on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination found she died from stab wounds.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 48-year-old man arrested on Saturday had been released while inquiries continue.
The force believe the 47-year-old was attacked on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday.
'Extremely rare'
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said residents could expect to see "lots of police officers in the area".
"My instinct and experience tells me that at this stage there is certainly no cause for wider alarm in the community," he said.
"I completely understand how an incident like this will have shocked the local community, which is a very quiet rural area where violent crimes, particularly of this nature, are extremely rare."
