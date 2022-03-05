Network Rail work starts to upgrade level crossing
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Work is to get under way to upgrade a level crossing to ensure it can be used safely, Network Rail has said.
Winthorpe level crossing, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, is to have its barriers and some equipment replaced and modernised.
Network Rail said they hoped to ensure the crossing remained reliable for train services, road users and pedestrians.
The work will take place from 20:00 GMT on 5 March until 09:30 on 13 March.
'Reduce disruption'
To allow the work to take place safely, the section of Holme Lane at the crossing will be closed.
Network Rail said a clearly signposted diversion route will be in place for drivers and the work will not impact on train services.
Pedestrians will not be able to use the crossing during the project.
The organisation said it hoped the improvements would mean the crossing could continue to be used safely and reliably and would reduce the amount of maintenance and disruption required in future.
Sarah Reid, route director for Network Rail's east coast route, said: "As well as improving safety for people using the crossing, the improvements will also reduce disruption for people in the community.
"This work can only take place safely when the level crossing is closed and I'd like to thank people in advance for their patience."
