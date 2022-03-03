Nottingham: Dancefloor pickpocket stole woman's purse in bar
By Jude Winter
BBC News

A dancefloor pickpocket who swiped a woman's purse in a city centre bar has been jailed.
Jamal Bouhali was caught on CCTV "shimmying" up behind her before stealing the purse in Nottingham city centre on 4 January 2020.
The 24-year-old was linked to two other dancing thieves, who used a similar technique to target revellers.
Bouhali, of Manning Street, Nottingham, was sentenced to 22 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, two counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy to steal.
Nottinghamshire Police said Bouhali was later filmed again on CCTV using his victim's bank card to buy cigarettes from a nearby petrol station.
On the same night, the force said he had tried the same trick on a man he had deliberately bumped into on the dancefloor, placing his hands in his back pockets before coming away empty-handed.
He was also sentenced for a similar theft in Alfreton Road, Nottingham, on 2 October 2020. On that occasion, police said he befriended a man outside a fish and chip shop before hugging him and stealing his phone in the process.
Bouhali was linked to Abdul Boychaala, 30, and Hussen Ehab, 26, who primarily preyed on students and pretended to be drunk as they distracted their targets.
They were both jailed for 28 months in August.
Det Con Sean Parker said: "Bouhali is certainly light on his feet but he was unable to escape the gaze of the CCTV cameras that followed his every dance floor move."
