FA Cup: Four arrested in raids after violence ahead of match
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
Four men have been arrested during a series of raids following violence in Nottingham before and after Forest's FA Cup tie with Leicester City.
The disorder on 6 February saw groups, who were heard singing Leicester City chants, throwing chairs and tables.
Police said warrants were executed at five Leicestershire homes on Friday to arrest suspects thought to be involved in violence outside the Fat Cat bar.
Four suspects are being held on suspicion of violent disorder.
Meanwhile, during the game - which Nottingham Forest won 4-1 - Leicester City fan Cameron Toner ran on to the pitch and attacked Forest players as they celebrated the third goal.
He was sentenced to four months in a young offenders institution.
Nottinghamshire Police said the men arrested were aged 41, 40, 37 and 23.
The force said violence erupted shortly after 13:45 GMT with members of the public "in fear for their safety".
Officers raided addresses in Kinsdale Drive, Arden Avenue, Central Road, and Rutland Street in Leicester, and Silver Street in Whitwick, Leicestershire.
As well as the Fat Cat bar, police previously said they were also called to the Cross Keys in Byard Lane at 15:20 GMT, where three people suffered minor injuries.
Det Insp Ruby Burrow said officers carried out detailed inquiries, including trawling CCTV footage and social media.
"The violence carried out at the Fat Cat, while families and children were inside enjoying their Sunday lunch, was absolutely disgraceful and left people feeling very shaken," she said.
"We are working hard to identify other suspects believed to be involved in the violence and I would encourage them to hand themselves in."
