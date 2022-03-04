Harlow Academy: Staff shortages left pupils at risk, says report
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Staff shortages left pupils at a special educational needs school at "imminent risk of harm", inspectors have said.
Ofsted rated Harlow Academy in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, inadequate following the visit in January.
The school closed for two weeks after the inspection but has since reopened with new leadership.
The Evolve Trust, which runs the school, said it was committed to making rapid and significant improvements.
Pupils 'neglected'
Harlow Academy caters for pupils aged three to 18 years old with severe or profound learning difficulties.
Many also have additional physical disabilities.
Ofsted's report said: "Staff do their best to care and provide for the complex needs of pupils but there are not enough staff to make sure that all pupils are properly cared for.
"The lack of staff leaves pupils at imminent risk of harm."
It said some pupils' basic needs were not met and some were "neglected" because staff were busy.
It also said there was "no clear curriculum in place" and pupils were not receiving an acceptable standard of education.
The report highlight that many experienced staff members had left the school in recent months without being replaced.
'Swift and effective action'
Wayne Norrie, interim chief executive of The Evolve Trust, said the report made for "very difficult reading".
Mr Norrie, who was appointed from Greenwood Academies Trust after the inspection, said: "Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and this is our immediate and top priority.
"I would like to personally assure our school community that we are taking the findings of the report incredibly seriously.
"We have taken swift and effective action to ensure all children attending the academy are now safe."
