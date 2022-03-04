Man, 89, dies in Nottinghamshire house fire
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze after a man died at a home in Nottinghamshire.
Neighbours in Bulwell raised the alarm at about 00:00 GMT on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the 89-year-old was found inside the property, but was declared dead at the scene.
A spokesman said firefighters would visit homes in Anders Drive, Aldrin Close, Apollo Drive, Swigert Close and Young Close to reassure residents.
Group manager Chris Clark thanked neighbours "for raising the alarm", and urged residents to "make sure you have working smoke alarms and that everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire".
