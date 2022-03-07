BBC News

Nottingham stabbing leads to GBH arrest

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
A 34-year-old man has been arrested over the attack

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers found the victim in Liverpool Street in the St Ann's area at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital and has been treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, a force spokesman said.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and inquiries continue.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics