Crimewatch appeal after girl, 13, sexually assaulted in graveyard
Police hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
The girl was attacked in a graveyard off Babworth Road in Retford, Nottinghamshire, at about 15:30 GMT on 19 December 2019.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was walking alone through the cemetery when a stranger approached her.
An appeal is due to be issued on Crimewatch Live on BBC One later.
A £1,000 award for information on the case has also been issued by the Crimestoppers charity.
Det Sgt Neil Allsopp, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the force was hoping to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.
"This case may now be over two years old but the date may well stick in people's minds as it coincided with the 2019 General Election," he said.