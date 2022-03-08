Charity shop burglar who hid in Nottingham toilet jailed
A burglar who tried to evade police by hiding in a charity shop's toilet has been jailed for 32 weeks.
Nottinghamshire Police said Thomas Crampton was in the Mind shop on Mansfield Road in Sherwood when officers heard the burglar alarm going off at about 02:30 GMT on Sunday.
The 31-year-old, of Highbury Road, Bulwell, admitted two counts of burglary and one of theft.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
'Flushed out'
Police said Crampton had used a brick to gain entry to the shop, as he had when targeting another business on Main Street in Bulwell on 28 February.
The theft took place at Springfield Retail Park in Bulwell on 5 March, the force added.
PC Rebekah Jackson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a great bit of work by officers who were alerted by the sound of the shop's alarm.
"After bravely heading inside through the hole Crampton had left for them they were soon able to flush him out of his hiding place and arrest him."