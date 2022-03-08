Colston Bassett: Second murder arrest after woman found dead
- Published
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a mother-of-three who police say died in a knife attack.
Clair Ablewhite, 47, was found dead in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, on 26 February.
A 48-year-old man, also held on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.
Nottinghamshire Police said the arrested 26-year-old remained in custody.
Ms Ablewhite was killed on the evening of 25 February, the force added.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said the investigation was "progressing well" but continued to appeal to the public for information, CCTV or dashcam footage.
"Every piece of information we receive helps us get closer to an understanding of the events of that night," he said.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.