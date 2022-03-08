BBC News

St Ann's: Man's death prompts police investigation

A man was found dead at a property in Luther Close, Nottinghamshire Police said

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a property in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said paramedics and officers were called to the address in Luther Close, St Ann's, just after 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The road remains shut while inquiries continue at the scene, the force added.

Det Insp Daniel Johnstone said the force's thoughts remained with the man's family, adding detectives were working to establish the circumstances.

