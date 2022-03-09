Jonathan Cook: Man controlled victim while driving around country
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
A man who drove a woman around the country while subjecting her to controlling and coercive behaviour has been jailed.
Jonathan Cook, 25, took the woman to Cornwall, Derbyshire, London and Yorkshire during a week in October.
Nottinghamshire Police said her worried family contacted officers, which led to the pair being found in Cornwall, about 340 miles from her home.
Cook was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday.
At Nottingham Crown Court, Cook - who admitted engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour at an earlier hearing - was also given a 10-year restraining order.
'Truly harrowing ordeal'
Police said the woman was taken from the Mansfield Woodhouse area on 9 October.
The pair were found on Marazion Beach and Cook was arrested on 16 October.
Cook, of Holbeck Lane, Worksop, had previously continued to contact the woman between March and October last year, despite her requests for him to leave her alone, the force said.
During this period, police said he followed her in his vehicle, went to her home when she was not there, spoke to her friends and family about her in an attempt to isolate her from other people and turned up unannounced at places she was visiting.
Det Con Morgan Fitzpatrick said: "Cook subjected this woman to a truly harrowing ordeal and was unrelenting in his attempts to contact her against her wishes."
