BBC News

Man tells police he drove without licence for 52 years

Published
Image source, Ashfield Police
Image caption,
Police said the vehicle had been seized in Stanton Hill

A man stunned police officers in Nottinghamshire when he told them he had driven without a licence for 52 years.

The Ashfield neighbourhood policing team stopped a vehicle in Stanton Hill on Wednesday.

Writing on Facebook, the team confirmed the vehicle had been seized.

Addressing the driver's admission, they added: "It's apparently OK though as the driver only narrowly failed his driving test in 1970."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.