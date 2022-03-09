BBC News

Nottingham man charged after stabbed man found in street

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The man was found injured on Sunday afternoon

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers found the victim in Liverpool Street, St Ann's, at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering, the force said.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 April.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics