Lee Anderson: MP settles with Google over child abuse advert
By Greig Watson & PA news agency
BBC News
- Published
An MP has reached a settlement after complaining about a Google Ads advert.
The High Court heard the advert, seen on a website in February 2021, suggested he was "protective of or sympathetic to the abuse of children".
A barrister representing Mr Anderson said he had settled a "threatened action" for defamation and breach of data protection law and rights.
Google Ireland Ltd issued an apology to Mr Anderson, who represents Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, on Thursday.
'Extremely distressed'
Mr Anderson's barrister, Felicity McMahon, said he had been informed the advert was being displayed on the Guido Fawkes website - a "popular political news source" that attracts hundreds of thousands of regular readers.
She said the advert linked to a "fringe campaign group" called "Keeping Kids Safe" and featured a picture of Mr Anderson next to the headline "MP Office protect paedophile".
"The claimant and his family were extremely distressed by the advert, which falsely suggested he was protective of or sympathetic to the abuse of children, and those who perpetrate such abuse," she added.
A barrister representing Google Ireland said the company "sincerely" apologised to Mr Anderson for any distress the advert had caused him.
They told Judge Jaron Lewis the advert should not have been displayed as it did not comply with Google Ads policies.
'Legal responsibility'
They added the advert was removed as soon as Mr Anderson alerted Google Ireland to it.
Mr Anderson was elected as a Conservative MP in 2019 after serving for many years as a Labour councillor.
Following the hearing, Mr Anderson said: "I'm really glad Google decided to apologise and acknowledge its failings, but I'm an MP and that took many months and the involvement of specialist lawyers.
"My constituents and many others will not be in such a fortunate position, but they need to be protected.
"Internet companies are happy to take money to display adverts, we need to make it clear they take full legal responsibility for the content of those adverts as well."
