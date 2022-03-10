BBC News

St Ann's: Man's death not being treated as suspicious

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A man was found dead in Luther Close, police said

The death of a man at a property in Nottingham is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers and paramedics were called to an address in Luther Close, St Ann's, just before 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found the man died from natural causes, police added.

"Our thoughts remain with this man's family and friends. A file will be prepared for the coroner," Det Insp Kayne Rukas said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story