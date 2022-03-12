National Shire Horse Show returns for first time since 2019
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A show dedicated to Shire horses is taking place for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Shire Horse Show, which has run for more than 140 years, is being staged at Newark Showground in Nottinghamshire on Saturday and Sunday.
The show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
Victoria Clayton, Shire Horse Society secretary and show director, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming lots of local spectators and horse lovers."
'Outdoor platform'
The show is believed to be one of the oldest of its kind, having been held for the first time at the Royal Agricultural Hall in Islington, London, in 1878, when the charity was named the English Cart Horse Society.
It has only been held at a handful of venues around the country, including ones in Peterborough, Lincolnshire and Staffordshire.
It is due to take place in Nottinghamshire for the first time.
It usually attracts more than 200 horses which compete in a range of classes in hand, in harness and being ridden.
Ms Clayton said: "2020 and 2021 have been difficult years.
"Newark Showground gives a wonderful outdoor platform that can accommodate all the elements of the show.
"It provides hard roads and tracks, undercover stabling and two wonderful rings in which to enjoy our fantastic breed."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.