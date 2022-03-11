BBC News

Man charged with murder over live-streamed attack

Declan O'Donnell was originally charged with grievous bodily harm

A man has been charged with murder after an attack was allegedly live streamed on social media.

Declan O'Donnell, 23, was arrested on 10 February in Mansfield Road, Nottingham, after officers were alerted to a video online.

He was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm and affray.

But it has been revealed the victim has since died and Mr O'Donnell, of Gunthorpe Drive in the city, faced the new charge at Nottingham Crown Court.

No plea was entered at the hearing and he was remanded into custody, with a provisional trial date of 30 August.

