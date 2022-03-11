Joe Whitchurch murder: Man jailed for teen's Boxing Day stabbing
A "small-time drug dealer" who stabbed a teenage boy on Boxing Day has been jailed for murder.
Jake Rollinson, 21, killed 16-year-old Joe Whitchurch in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, in December 2020, in an argument over missing drugs.
He was convicted at trial in September last year where it was heard Rollinson delayed calling 999 after the stabbing and then lied to police.
He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 19 years.
Rollinson's girlfriend, Lorna Richardson, 26, was also jailed for two years after admitting perverting the course of justice.
Nottingham Crown Court heard the teenager suffered four stab wounds, including a fatal one to the chest which pierced his heart.
Rollinson, of Hickings Lane, Stapleford, and Richardson, of Blake Road, Stapleford, told a "pack of lies" to police when they arrived and in interviews.
Judge Rafferty said Richardson claimed Mr Whitchurch had come to the house already injured and Rollinson continued to change his story during his trial.
During the trial, the court heard Rollinson had scared and threatened his victim days before his death over a £40 debt. Then on 26 December 2020, he blamed him for taking drugs he thought were missing.
Reading a statement in court, Mr Whitchurch's mother, Lisa Kilkenny, described him as a "loving and caring young man with a smile that would light up a room".
"Nothing or anyone can prepare you for the loss of a child," she said.
"Not only have we lost our amazing and much-loved son but we have had to go through this traumatic event which I still can't believe we are going through.
"Nothing will ever be as dark as the day you are told that your son has died.
"Words seem inadequate to describe the hole he has left in our lives and yet we live to honour him in everything we do."
Rollinson's barrister, Peter Joyce QC, said sentencing had been delayed for a psychiatric report to be carried out which revealed a history of abuse and an "appalling upbringing".
"With that background, which went so badly off the rails where he was left to defend himself, is it any wonder he became a drug addict and supplier," he added.
Judge Rafferty said: "What happened that day can never be undone. No sentence the court can pass is capable of restoring life or balance the levels of justice the family seek," he said.
"You acted in temper, not for the first time, and it is unclear what was in your mind because you have never spoken truthfully and fully about what happened."
He said Richardson had a "misguided loyalty" to Rollinson which "persisted for longer than it should" and she "chose the wrong option" in helping him conceal his guilt.
Rollinson was also sentenced for supplying cocaine, supplying cannabis and perverting the course of justice which he had previously admitted.