Colston Bassett: Man charged with murder after woman found dead
A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-three, who was stabbed to death.
Police said Clair Ablewhite, 47, was fatally wounded at property in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, on the evening of 25 February and her body was discovered the following day.
John Jessop, 26, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.
Mr Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A 48-year-old man, who was held on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.
