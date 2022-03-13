Two teens arrested after Nottingham street robbery attempts
Two teenagers have been arrested after reports of a series of attempted street robberies in Nottingham.
Police said they were alerted to two youths on bikes allegedly trying to steal mobile phones from people in Midland Way, Radford, on Friday night.
The suspects were spotted and, after a chase, detained and a knife recovered.
Two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, one also with possession of a knife in a public place.
The second suspect was also arrested on suspicion on assault with intent to resist arrest and going equipped for burglary.
Police said two officers suffered minor injuries while detaining the first suspect.
