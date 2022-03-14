BBC News

Man charged with slashing three men in Nottingham city centre

A man has been charged after three men were slashed with a weapon during a night out.

Police said the men - two in their 20s and a teenager - were attacked in St James's Street in Nottingham at about 18:50 GMT on 19 February.

Two suffered facial wounds and the other was treated for a cut on the back of his head.

Two other men suffered minor injuries when they were punched during the assault, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The 33-year-old has been charged with three counts of wounding with intent, two counts of assault, one count of affray and one count of possessing a bladed article.

The force said he had been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 4 April.

