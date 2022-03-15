Safety concerns over Nottingham's upgraded e-scooter fleet
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Electric scooters which were upgraded following complaints are still causing safety concerns, a charity has said.
Government-approved trials have been taking place in a number of areas, including Nottingham, since October 2020.
However, the National Federation of the Blind of the UK has called for the trial to be halted saying their presence on pavements was "dangerous".
Operator Wind Mobility said it took unsafe riding very seriously.
'Not safe'
Sarah Gayton, street access campaign coordinator for the charity, said five of the scooters had ridden past her on the pavement as she was walking on Maid Marian Way on Sunday.
"It was one after another after another," she said.
"I did not know how many were going to keep coming past.
"It is an absolute ludicrous and dangerous state of affairs where people can ride such vehicles on the pavement where pedestrians are walking or using their mobility aids.
"This is absolutely not safe for any pedestrian and it is very clear the trial needs to be halted."
Operator Wind Mobility said when the new scooters were introduced, as part of a £3m investment, they would be safer and sturdier.
It said they were built to keep riders in designated areas with the help of onboard maps and geofence commands.
The operator also said it would employ a new "community manager" in Nottingham to address people's concerns and lead safety training sessions.
In November, the 12-month initiative was extended until November 2022.
In its latest statement, the company said: "We will look into this further and address the issue appropriately.
"We take unsafe riding behaviour very seriously."
A Nottingham City Council spokesperson said: "The safety of e-scooter riders and other road or pavement users has been a key consideration during this government-funded trial.
"Along with the scooter operating company, we have met the local disability involvement group to understand their concerns and worked together to improve safety measures.
"We continue to review safety risks regularly with the operator, with further improvements to help tackle issues for visually-impaired people due to be introduced soon."
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Safety continues to be our top priority, and trials taking place across the country will help us balance the benefits of e-scooters with their impact on public space.
"In trial areas, local authorities are required to engage with local disability groups to ensure their concerns are heard."