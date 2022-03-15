Colston Bassett: Man in court charged with murdering mum-of-three
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a mother-of-three, who police say died in a knife attack.
Nottinghamshire Police said Clair Ablewhite, 47, was found dead at her home in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, on 26 February.
John Jessop, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
He spoke only to confirm his name and did not enter a plea. A provisional trial date was set for 17 October.
Mr Jessop is next due to appear in court on 10 June.
A 48-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of Ms Ablewhite's murder was released while investigations continue.
