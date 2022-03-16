Charge after three hurt in Nottinghamshire pub fight
A man has been charged after three people were hurt in a fight at a pub where it was reported a knife was drawn.
Police were called to Low Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, just before 18:30 GMT on Sunday
Three people sustained cuts during a scuffle and a man was arrested.
He was remanded into custody after being charged with multiple offences ahead of an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 43-year-old was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.
