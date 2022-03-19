Sutton's 'world class' street art mural completed
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A mural depicting the history of hosiery manufacturing alongside a young astronomer has been completed.
The artwork has been painted by a French street artist in Portland Square, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
The council said it aimed to bring together the town's past and future using money from the government's Welcome Back Fund.
The artwork is due to be named by the artist next week.
The mural has been painted on the side of the building occupied by Kim's Diner.
It was done by the street artist Zabou mostly using spray paint.
Ashfield District Council said part of the design represented the former Walton Stocking Factory in the town.
This is where the Pretty Polly hosiery company began manufacturing in 1919.
It also showed a young member of the local astronomical society stargazing at Sherwood Observatory.
The authority said this represented the town's bright future.
Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said: "This is an amazing project bringing world class street art to Sutton."
