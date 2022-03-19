Arrest after car crash leaves large hole in Farndon house
A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving after a car crashed into a house.
Police were called to Grays Court in Farndon, Nottinghamshire, at about 23:15 GMT on Friday where a vehicle had left a large hole in the wall.
The driver had left the scene, so officers searched the local area.
Shortly afterwards a man was discovered inside a badly damaged Jeep in a pub car park. He was taken into custody after failing a breathalyser test.
Police said the man, who was the owner of the car, refused to do a breath test at first and was arrested for failing to provide a specimen.
On the way into custody, he agreed to do the test and failed.
He remains in custody for questioning.
