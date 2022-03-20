Man and girl, 17, arrested after Carlton stabbing
A man and a teenage girl have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed.
Police said they were called to Ramsdale Road in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, just before 11:45 GMT on Saturday.
The 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said the man, 18, and the 17-year-old girl remained in custody.
Officers are investigating if the attack was linked to a mobile phone robbery at the same place on 13 March.
Police said a knife was produced and threats made but there was no assault.
