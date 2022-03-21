Two women arrested after separate glass attacks in Nottinghamshire
- Published
Two women have been arrested after separate glass attacks at bars in Nottinghamshire.
A man was taken to hospital after being struck to the head with a glass at And Why Not bar in Leeming Street, Mansfield, in the early hours of Sunday.
He had significant blood loss but no life-threatening injuries, police said.
A woman sustained cuts to her face when she was hit by a glass at Sasha's bar, in Arnold, on Saturday night.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 38-year-old woman was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the Mansfield attack.
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the Arnold attack, which police said followed an argument.
The force has appealed for witnesses and information.
