Nottingham Forest v Leicester City: Appeal over FA Cup violence
- Published
Four men are being sought over violence that took place ahead of Nottingham Forest and Leicester City's FA Cup tie.
Chairs and tables were thrown at bars and restaurants in Nottingham city centre on 6 February before the match at the City Ground.
Nottinghamshire Police have now released images of four people they are looking for.
It comes after five people from Leicester and Leicestershire were charged with violent disorder.
The force said officers were called shortly after 13:25 GMT to Fat Cat in Chapel Bar after a group, thought to be Leicester City fans, threw chairs and tables at windows.
'Needless violence'
Det Sgt Jon Kerry said the "meticulous investigation is very much ongoing" and encouraged the four men to hand themselves in.
"This was unacceptable and needless violence which caused members of the public to fear for their safety," he added.
"We remain determined to catch all those believed to be involved and bring them before the court.
"We are now urging anyone who recognises the men pictured to please come forward and give us their names."
