Bingham: Man hit in illegal street race had leg amputated
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Two men have been convicted after an illegal street race resulted in a bystander having to have his leg amputated.
A number of cars were racing on the A6097 in Bingham on 3 June 2018 and groups had gathered to watch.
Craig King lost control of his car that hit another, which then struck a man.
King was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and second driver Ashley Walton was convicted of driving without due care and attention.
'Unnecessary' risk
Police said King, 40, of Norwich Gardens, Bulwell, was racing his Mini Cooper around a roundabout when he collided with a Volkswagen Golf he had been trying to overtake.
The Golf then mounted the kerb and trapped a 36-year-old pedestrian, who was sitting down watching the race, crushing his leg between two parked cars.
The man sustained life-altering injuries, including fractures to his neck, shoulder blade, spine and pelvis, while he also suffered serious open fractures to his left leg, which had to be amputated as a result.
Separately, Walton, 26, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, was driving his Toyota around Bingham Island but slowed down dramatically to park his car on the raised traffic island on the roundabout, causing an "unnecessary" risk to other drivers, officers said.
King and Walton both appeared before Nottingham Crown Court on Friday and after a week-long trial - which had been adjourned previously due to Covid-19 - King was found guilty while Walton was cleared of dangerous driving but convicted of the lesser charge.
They are due to be sentenced on 29 April.
