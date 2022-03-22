Boy, 10, finds rare monastic seal while metal detecting
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A 10-year-old metal detectorist has found a rare monastic seal while searching a field.
George Henderson was with his father, Paul, when he dug up the 800-year-old copper artefact in Suffolk.
The seal's Latin inscription shows it came from the Butley Priory and was used to mark official documents.
Speaking about the seal - which could be worth thousands - George, from Nottinghamshire, said: "I'm happy I discovered it."
The pair were taking part in a charity dig when - 10 minutes after starting - George uncovered the find.
Mr Henderson, 45, said: "The seal's historical importance rather than value is what's important to both me and George. It's the most exciting find either of us have ever made.
"George has been metal detecting on and off since the age of five but he doesn't always come out with me. He's found one or two interesting things over the years.
"He knew the seal was special when he dug it up but he didn't know what it was. I did.
"I knew it was a medieval seal matrix. What I didn't know then was how unusual or valuable it was.
"George was laid back about it at first but, as the day wore on, people kept asking to look at it and he got more excited."
Virgin Mary
The seal was found in November but has only just been made public after analysis.
Although part of it is unclear, the seal's Latin inscription possibly translates to "Seal of the Priory and Convent of Butley, of Adam, Canon Regular".
Butley Priory was founded near Woodbridge in 1171 and Adam served as its prior from 1219 to 1235.
It was dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, hence the Madonna figure on the seal, which would have been pressed into wax to seal official correspondence.
The seal will be sold at auction with a guide price of £4,000 to £6,000.
