Nathaniel Bierley: Loving brother died after attack on night out
By Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
- Published
A sister has paid tribute to her "inspirational" brother, who died after being attacked while out celebrating his and his girlfriend's third anniversary.
Nathaniel Bierley died in hospital surrounded by his loved ones 12 days after being attacked in Nottingham.
The 26-year-old regularly used to raise money for a diabetes charity by doing marathons.
His sisters and girlfriend now intend to do the same in his memory.
Three of his organs have also been donated, which his family hope will save three people's lives.
"We still had more trips to go on and more memories to make," said Louisa Bierley, one of his three sisters.
"He was such a loving person. He just wanted to explore the world and be a good person.
"You always think you have all the time in the world and I can't believe we can't make new memories with him."
Louisa said the attack led to a severe brain injury, which left him fighting for his life in intensive care.
He had graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021, where he studied sports science.
He worked as a manager at the Five Guys restaurant in Nottingham and was about to get his own store in Sheffield.
"He still had his whole life ahead of him," his sister said.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to reports that a man had been punched and fallen to the ground in an attack in Nottingham city centre on 5 March.
It happened at about 03:35 GMT at the junction of Upper Parliament Street and Trinity Walk.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 6 April. The charge is likely to be changed to manslaughter now that Nathaniel has died.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and a 17-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. Both have been bailed while the investigation continues.
Nathaniel raised money for a Type 1 diabetes charity, as he had the condition himself.
"He always tried to change the way people viewed it and raise awareness because it's different to Type 2," said his sister.
"It never stopped him from doing anything though. He just embraced it and used it to do everything he wanted to do."
She said he had run so many marathons she couldn't keep count.
"He has really left such an impact on everyone that knew him," she said.
"He was just so humble, so motivated and so kind it will be hard to not think about him every single day."
His family have also raised more than £4,000 for his funeral through GoFundMe.
"He wanted to be planted with a tree and a bench at Wollaton Park because he loved it there," said his sister.