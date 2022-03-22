Nottingham Goose Fair may return for 10 days instead of five
By Samantha Noble
BBC News
- Published
Nottingham's famous Goose Fair could return for 10 days instead of its usual five this year.
The fair, which is held annually in Forest Recreation Ground, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
James Mellors, from the Showmen's Guild, said holding it over 10 days will bring more revenue to the city and make it more comfortable for visitors.
The city council said it supported the plans but first tests must be carried out to make sure it will be safe.
The proposed 10-day event would run from Friday 30 September to Sunday 9 October, which would be the longest in Goose Fair's history.
Until 2020's cancellation, the fair, which is more than 738 years old, had only been cancelled a handful of times - because of plague in the 17th Century and the two world wars.
Mr Mellors said extending the fair would also attract tourism, and bring in more money for the showmen.
He said: "We wanted the 10-day fair to expand the business for the showmen and to make it easier for the public to attend.
"Over a few years, the 10 days would start to attract tourism."
Mr Mellors said if more money was made, it may bring bigger rides to the fair as it is currently not worth the expense of putting up and taking down large rides for five days.
He added the council needed to "be brave" and make a decision soon about whether to give 10 days the go-ahead so they can start making plans.
He said: "The Goose Fair is tried and tested. Let's make it better and more comfortable for people who visit."
Nottingham City Council said "assurance testing" must first be carried out to ensure a 10-day fair could be "delivered safely and with the minimum of increased impact".
The council said it could learn from staging a longer event, "and this trial and these findings would be used to review options for the future".
