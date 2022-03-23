Response to young goalkeeper's long-range winner 'unbelievable'
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
A dad who filmed his goalkeeper son scoring a last-minute winner from inside his own half says the response to the footage has been "unbelievable".
Charlie Clarke's effort for Gedling Southbank Under-12 Panthers saw them triumph in a quarter-final match.
His dad Gary captured the moment on camera, footage of which has been viewed more than one million times.
The proud father says he did not expect the goal to attract "worldwide" interest.
The goal from the 12-year-old internet star won his team their game on Sunday and sent them into the Yel Sunday Cup semi-finals.
"I heard the ref say 'the last minute of the game' and then I just went for power and tried to score," Nottingham Forest fan Charlie said.
"As soon as it left my foot I thought this is going in and then it went in.
"I just went crazy with everyone running off the bench. I didn't think it was going to go that viral."
He has now even been awarded a Goal of the Season trophy by his club.
'Done it before'
Mr Clarke could be heard on the footage telling his son to shoot in the final moments of the match.
"I was telling him to hit it because I know what he can do," he said.
"As soon as it left his foot I knew it was going in. I've seen him do it before."
He said the response from people online had been "unbelievable".
"I just put it on my social media on Sunday before I went to the Forest [FA Cup] game," he added.
"I thought it would get quite a few likes from my friends but I never expected it to go worldwide.
"I've had a newspaper from Switzerland contact me, talkSPORT, Soccer AM, everyone's been in contact."
Charlie has even been sent a special message from former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, Mark Crossley, who also scored a goal during his career.
"What a goal," he said. "Brian Clough will be looking down on you son.
"Well done Charlie."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.