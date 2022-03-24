Football ban for Derby fan who punched Nottingham police officer
A Derby County fan has been banned from matches for five years after he punched a police officer following his side's defeat by Nottingham Forest.
Police said it happened when Derby supporters were being escorted to Nottingham railway station after the game on 22 January.
Derby had just lost 2-1 at the City Ground.
Kyle Adams admitted common assault of an emergency worker and was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
Police said it happened when officers were helping move fans across Lady Bay Bridge.
They said Adams, of Beamhill Road, Burton-upon-Trent, first threatened to headbutt the police officer.
Moments later a fight broke out and the 19-year-old punched the officer twice.
He was arrested in Cattle Market Road and charged with common assault of an emergency worker and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.
After pleading guilty to both offences at a previous hearing on 25 February, he was given a five-year football banning order at the court on Tuesday.
He was also handed a 12-month community order involving 120 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £95 victim surcharge, and £85 in prosecution costs.
