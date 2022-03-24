Campaigners 'devastated' as diseased Newark tree felled
A tree, which was one of four at the centre of a high-profile environmental campaign, has been felled.
Plans to remove the trees to make way for a car park extension in Newark, Nottinghamshire, sparked protests in November.
But after discussions with the developer, the local council reversed the decision.
However one was found to be seriously diseased and on Wednesday was chopped down, leaving campaigners "devastated".
Initially Newark and Sherwood District Council said its hands were tied over clearing the trees by the contract with the developer.
But after protesters slept on the disputed area, a deal was struck to limit the car park.
In February it was found a false acacia (Robinia pseudoacacia) was so damaged by disease it was unsafe and would have to be cut down.
The campaign group Protect Newark's Green Spaces told the Local Democracy Reporting Service they were having a bench made from the wood for the Library Garden, and may use some of the wood for bird boxes and bug hotel kits.
A spokesman said: "It goes without saying that we are all devastated to lose the false acacia.
"As a campaign group, we fought so hard to save all the trees in the Library Garden and to lose one is an undeniable blow. However, please be assured that the garden and the other trees are safe and that we are determined to honour the false acacia's legacy in a number of ways."