Ring with links to Sheriff of Nottingham sold for £8,500
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A gold signet ring linked to the Sheriff of Nottingham has made £8,500 at auction.
Found in a Nottinghamshire field by a metal detectorist, its history may however have more to do with lost Civil War loot than Robin Hood.
It bears the coat of arms of the Jenison family, one of whom was Sheriff in the 1680s, but later died in prison.
Rumours the family made its money from valuables unclaimed after the war were boosted by a silver hoard found nearby.
Spectacular fall
The Jenison family were first recorded in Nottinghamshire as aldermen of Newark in 1580.
Sir Matthew Jenison, born in 1654 - after the end of the English Civil War - was knighted in 1683 during Charles II's reign.
He then served as High Sheriff of Nottingham until 1684 and was elected MP for Newark in 1701.
In a spectacular fall from grace, after struggling with debts from his estates, he died in Fleet Prison, London, in 1734.
The ring is decorated with the Jenison crest - two swans separated by a diagonal band.
Expert Adam Staples said the family had been "apothecaries" but gossip had it the Jenisons "gleaned great wealth from valuables left in their safekeeping during the Civil War which were never reclaimed".
A buried hoard of Civil War-era silver coins, known as siege money, found nearby seemed to add weight to that legend, he said.
The signet ring went under the hammer at an auction house in Derbyshire.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.