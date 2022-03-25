Man grabbed bus steering wheel in rush-hour rampage
By Sandish Shoker
BBC News
- Published
A man grabbed the steering wheel of a moving bus before running amok in rush-hour traffic and biting police officers who tried to restrain him.
Earl Haye was taken off one bus, in Derby Road, Nottingham, by an off-duty police sergeant, police said.
But he boarded another and grabbed the wheel, then ran into moving traffic and attacked passing cars.
The 49-year-old was given a 13-month suspended jail sentence after admitting charges including assault.
Haye's rampage began at about 07:15 GMT on 1 November, when he began shouting and swearing at the driver of the first bus, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Off-duty sergeant Graham Whitt escorted him off, but soon afterwards he boarded another bus, put both hands on the wheel and attempted to steer it.
After getting off the bus, he ran into traffic near the city's Queen's Medical Centre, where he was nearly run over.
Bit and spat
He then tried to get into a woman's car, and jumped onto a Peugeot 107, punching and smashing the windscreen, the force added.
Sgt Whitt suffered a torn ligament in his finger as he fought to restrain Haye, who climbed into the back of another passing car before being pulled out by three other police officers called to the scene.
As he was being arrested, Haye bit two of the officers' arms, and spat at another, police said.
"Something that will stay in my mind for longer than the physical pain is the genuine looks of terror in the faces of members of the public, who by no fault of their own, were involved and forced to watch Haye's rampage," said Sgt Whitt.
"I'm just glad I was in a position to intervene and help prevent a very serious incident."
Haye, of Lorne Walk, St Ann's, admitted three charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one count of common assault of an emergency worker at an earlier hearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in November.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage to property, and causing danger by causing items to be on a road.
During his sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, in addition to the prison term, suspended for 18 months, he was ordered to carry out 30 days of rehabilitation activity and given a £156 victim surcharge.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said no members of the public were hurt.
"This was an appalling incident that could have been worse had it not been for brave actions of Graham and his colleagues," he added.
